Patience over retaliation: India's long game with Trump has paid off

At least four developments signalled a political shift in Washington, which appeared unfavourable to India. The first was the adoption of a nakedly mercantilist approach to a relationship not traditionally framed in such terms, catching India off guard before it recalibrated. Reciprocal tariffs of 25 per cent were widely seen as excessive and interpreted as a deliberate attempt to force Indian concessions. Second came an additional 25 per cent in punitive tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil — an especially severe move, given that India had no direct stake in the Russia-Ukraine war, yet became a convenient intermediary through which pressure on Moscow was intensified. Third, US policies in India’s neighbourhood began to diverge from past patterns, particularly in Washington’s engagement with Pakistan. To be fair, while there appeared to be an uptick in US-Pakistan ties, this did not translate into concrete harm to Indian interests. Broadly, the shift seemed driven by American economic considerations and regional strategic positioning. Finally, the trade standoff created space for the cultivation of anti-Indian sentiment in the US, which at times fed into the broader conservative and nativist currents gaining ground domestically.