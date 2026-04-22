Gatekeeping professions: Fit-and-proper tests must be principled and fair

The case, therefore, is not for blanket exclusion of persons with pending criminal cases. What a profession needs is an evaluative framework that weighs the nature and gravity of the alleged offence, the stage of proceedings, its relevance to professional duties, and the passage of time. It must ensure procedural fairness through notice, hearing, reasoned orders, and appellate review, and operate as a continuing condition of practice rather than a one-time filter. Institutional design must ensure accountability to guard against arbitrariness or selective enforcement.