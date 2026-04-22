Riding out the West Asia storm: Testing India's economic resilience

First, the external account. With crude at elevated levels, our internal research shows that a sustained $10 increase in crude prices could raise India’s oil import bill by about $13-14 billion, which could potentially widen the current account deficit by 0.3 per cent of GDP. The current account deficit, which comfortably averaged under 1 per cent of GDP in the last fiscal, could move above 2 per cent if prices do not normalise. Compounding this, the Gulf region continues to account for close to 40 per cent of India's remittance inflows; thus any slowdown in Gulf construction and services activity will squeeze this critical buffer. The rupee, predictably, has come under depreciating pressure.