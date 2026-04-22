Riding out the West Asia storm: Testing India's economic resilience

The ongoing conflict in West Asia which has continued for nearly two months now, has delivered what the International Energy Agency describes as the largest oil and gas shock the world has faced in a generation. With the Strait of Hormuz which is the transit route for close to a fifth of global oil supply, effectively weaponised, every net commodity-importing economy is feeling the reverberations. For India, which sources 40-45 per cent of its crude and about half its natural gas from the Gulf, the crisis is both a stress test of macroeconomic buffers and an inflection point for external strategy.