History marches past Davos: Global promises without binding commitments

In 2019, the Dutch historian Rutger Bregman cut through the Davos spectacle with surgical precision: “Taxes, taxes, taxes. All the rest is bull****.” With those eight words, he exposed the gap between rhetoric and reality, between the language of shared prosperity and the practice of wealth concentration.

Of course, companies should pay their fair tax bill. But beyond this, we also need to look at how value is created in the first place — not just redistribution but also predistribution. The latter is about restructuring how value is created and shared from the outset, not merely redistributing crumbs after value is extracted, and requires forging new social contracts with concrete conditions and accountability. That is why modern industrial strategy should be organised around missions: Specific, measurable goals that address societal challenges while catalysing innovation and investment across sectors.