History marches past Davos: Global promises without binding commitments

Growth is not a mission. It is an outcome of investing in solutions to real problems. A mission to decarbonise the economy, for example, would transform energy, transport, food, and digital technology simultaneously. A mission to achieve “health for all” could advance public-health outcomes through innovation in areas including the life sciences.
This requires leadership, confidence, and attention to detail. The United Kingdom (UK) offers a masterclass in how not to structure public-private partnerships, and the “unreservedly pro-business” Labour government risks repeating expensive mistakes. Consider the US data and analytics company Palantir’s expanding grip on UK public services. During the pandemic, the company offered its services to the National Health Service free of charge — a gesture its UK chief later compared to a magazine’s trial subscription. Today, Palantir holds contracts worth over £330 million ($443 million) with the NHS, plus a new £240 million defence contract awarded without competition.