Can 'dark patterns' really be controlled?

According to the ASCI, 29 per cent of advertisement complaints processed by it during 2021-22 were related to disguised dark pattern ads promoted by influencers. Sectors such as crypto, fashion, e-commerce, personal care, food and beverage, and finance were found to promote dark patterns to lure customers.

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) and the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) recently hosted a consultation session on dark patterns. The session was attended by the likes of Google, Meta, Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, Ola, Uber and other key stakeholders of the e-commerce world. The stakeholders reportedly agreed to create a self-regulatory framework to address the challenges posed by “dark patterns”. The participants discussed the various types of dark patterns, how they can be identified, their impact on customers, and the steps required to deal with them.