Market confidence erodes when enforcement power meets commercial interests

This column is not about comparing the performance of the existing exchanges. Nor is the intention to comment on the functioning of any particular exchange. However, to get a sense of the issue involved, let’s take the case of the National Stock Exchange. It had about 94 per cent market share in the cash equity segment, about 87 per cent in equity options, and almost 100 per cent in equity futures in FY25 among all exchanges. As for its financials, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), and profit after tax (PAT) for FY25 were about 73 per cent and 57 per cent of revenue, respectively. It virtually faces no threat of any competition. Can one imagine any other business that enjoys such an enviable position?