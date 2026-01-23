Associate Sponsors

Home / Opinion / Columns / Market confidence erodes when enforcement power meets commercial interests

Market confidence erodes when enforcement power meets commercial interests

SEs' proximity to trading enables real-time monitoring, enforcing listing standards, and maintaining orderly markets. Chapter V goes significantly further

BSE, STOCK MARKETS
premium
Securities Markets Code Bill 2025 risks turning profit-driven stock exchanges into quasi-regulators, raising concerns over conflicts, competition, and market fairness.
Ajay Tyagi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 10:53 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) —stock exchanges (SEs), clearing corporations, and depositories — play a pivotal role in developing and regulating capital markets. Chapter V of the Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025, deals with the registration and regulation of MIIs. It does not merely reaffirm their traditional frontline responsibilities under the existing law; it elevates them to the status of quasi-sovereign authorities with wide-ranging powers of market access, conduct, investigation, and enforcement. 
While having a first-level regulatory body, supervised and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is a pragmatic necessity, considering the large number of regulated market intermediaries, of various categories, it is time to take a relook at the structure and functioning of MIIs in the context of them playing the role of public institutions while simultaneously engaging in commercial activities. This column focuses on SEs. 
SEs’ proximity to trading enables real-time monitoring, enforcing listing standards, and maintaining orderly markets. Chapter V goes significantly further. It vests SEs with the authority to frame binding bylaws, conduct inspection, initiate investigation, and impose sanctions. More notably, these powers extend beyond members to market participants at large. What were once limited, delegated functions are now core statutory powers, effectively embedding quasi-regulatory authority within commercial entities. 
SEs are for-profit organisations and privately owned. They are commercial enterprises with shareholders, revenue imperatives, and competitive strategies. Their business models depend on trading volumes, listing, data monetisation, and ancillary services. They compete with one another for order flow, issuers, and intermediaries. Two SEs are listed, and some others are planning to list. 
When such entities are simultaneously empowered to act as rule-makers, market operators, investigators, and enforcers, structural tension is unavoidable. Even the perception of uneven treatment can erode confidence in the neutrality of the system. Any amount of supervision and regulatory prescription by Sebi is not likely to be able to credibly address these concerns. 
The lack of competition among SEs is yet another issue. This is not only due to legacy reasons but also on account of barriers to entry for new aspirants. According to the prescribed ownership structure, no single person or entity (other than specified exemptions) may hold more than 5 per cent of the equity of a recognised SE; certain categories such as public financial institutions, banks, insurance companies, and stock exchanges/clearing corporations may hold up to 15 per cent, with Sebi approval. 
While a diversified ownership concept is fully justified, prescribing it from day one of setting up an exchange makes it virtually impossible for a new entrant to join the exclusive club. 
This then leads to an absurd situation, that is, the system protecting the existing institutions from competition, thereby encouraging oligopolistic behaviour and simultaneously entrusting them with statutory powers! 
This column is not about comparing the performance of the existing exchanges. Nor is the intention to comment on the functioning of any particular exchange. However, to get a sense of the issue involved, let’s take the case of the National Stock Exchange. It had about 94 per cent market share in the cash equity segment, about 87 per cent in equity options, and almost 100 per cent in equity futures in FY25 among all exchanges. As for its financials, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), and profit after tax (PAT) for FY25 were about 73 per cent and 57 per cent of revenue, respectively. It virtually faces no threat of any competition. Can one imagine any other business that enjoys such an enviable position? 
International experience across major jurisdictions shows separation of regulatory authorities and commercial operations as the norm. The underlying logic is consistent: Regulatory legitimacy depends not merely on legal authority but on institutional independence. Where enforcement power intersects with commercial interests, confidence erodes even in the absence of misconduct. 
For instance, in the United States, exchanges operate as for-profit entities, but frontline regulation is vested in FINRA, a non-profit organisation under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s oversight. 
Establishing a genuinely independent frontline regulatory body in India, accountable to Sebi but institutionally separate from exchanges, would preserve enforcement credibility while freeing market institutions to focus on their core economic functions. 
Such separation would also unlock possibilities. Treated unambiguously as platform businesses, exchanges could be governed by normal competition and corporate-governance norms. This would allow opening the door to fintechs, technology firms, and long-term strategic investors. The future of market deepening lies in enabling competitive, technology-driven platforms to flourish under clear and neutral oversight. 
The Securities Market Code Bill provides an opportunity, for the government and regulator, to recalibrate the framework for the first-level regulator and MIIs, in a way that preserves enforcement effectiveness and institutional trust, while encouraging innovation and competition among commercial entities, with a fair and level playing field. 
The author is former chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

A Budget for India's strategic growth, jobs and global competitiveness

Premium

Neutral policy, predictable rules needed for investment-led growth

Premium

Three priorities for the govt: Defence, education, and climate adaptation

Premium

Five questions that will dominate debate in India and the world in 2026

Premium

Why creative destruction is essential to India's long-term economic rise

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :SEBIStock exchangesNSE listingCapital marketsBS OpinionSecurities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story