India must first understand what it spends on public sector compensation

At first glance, international comparisons suggest India’s public sector compensation burden is moderate, at around 3 - 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) — below countries such as Brazil and South Africa, and comparable to several advanced economies. But such comparisons are misleading. Reported data excludes large segments of India’s public workforce and significant components of compensation. How compensation is measured matters as much as how much is spent. International standards broadly include wages, allowances, employer contributions, and in-kind benefits across general government, including subnational entities and public institutions. India’s reporting framework diverges in three important ways.
First, coverage is incomplete. Large segments of the public workforce — contractual staff, outsourced personnel, and scheme-based workers such as ASHA and Anganwadi workers — are typically excluded from headline salary figures. Internationally, workers performing government functions are generally included, regardless of employment status.