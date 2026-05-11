India must first understand what it spends on public sector compensation

Second, reporting is fragmented. Compensation is spread across multiple budget heads and institutions: Grants-in-aid to autonomous bodies, separate defence pay, distinct railway and postal pension accounts, and off-budget expenditures. In stronger public financial management systems, payroll and personnel data is increasingly integrated to provide a consolidated view.

When these gaps are addressed, the implications are striking. Adjusted estimates suggest India’s true public sector compensation bill is substantially higher than reported. After including missing components, compensation rises from around 2.4 per cent of GDP to around 3.8 per cent for the Union, and further to about 4.6 per cent after taking into account public sector enterprise employees. At the state level, reported salary expenditure of about 2.5 per cent of GDP rises to over 4 per cent. These are not marginal revisions — they represent a fundamental remeasurement of fiscal commitments and recognise existing obligations more accurately.