India needs to deploy e-trucks urgently to win the pollution battle: Kant

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) took an important step by releasing draft fuel-efficiency standards for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles for public consultation in July last year. The proposal signalled a strong intent to decarbonise one of India’s most emission-intensive sectors. However, nearly a year later, there has been little visible progress towards finalising and implementing these standards. India can no longer afford such delays. The norms must be notified at the earliest and designed to accelerate the transition towards cleaner and more efficient freight transport.