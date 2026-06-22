For sophisticated financial inclusion: Looking beyond distribution, access

The report constructs a Financial Maturity Index (FMI) based on nine interrelated dimensions to arrive at households’ access to, knowledge of and engagement with various financial concepts and products. While performance on basic financial capability indicators like everyday numeracy or price arithmetic, wage multiplication and purchasing power is good, the scores fall drastically on macro concepts like inflation and compounding, which are central to financial products and planning. Take compounding for instance. Even among people with a higher secondary educational qualification, less than half understand it conceptually.

When it comes to what the report calls ‘sophisticated financial literacy’ — essentially understanding the basic concepts of products like stocks, mutual funds, life insurance and bonds — the situation is far from desirable in Gujarat and Rajasthan. While understanding of the concept of life insurance remains strong (82 per cent of the respondents gave a correct response), the bottom falls off for products like bonds (24 per cent), stocks (18 per cent) and mutual funds (17 per cent). A sizeable share of people in Gujarat, supposedly the mecca of stock investing in the country, wrongly associate mutual funds with bank-like or informal savings schemes. Just 13.7 per cent correctly described it as a “… pool of money collected from many investors and invested in a diversified portfolio”. And this is when mutual fund investing through systematic investment plans stays strong in Gujarat, with the state consistently ranking number two or three in inflows here after Maharashtra. Even those with graduate or above educational status across the two states, just over a third understand “sophisticated financial” products like stocks, mutual funds or bonds.