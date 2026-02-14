Leverage, time, and the long game: India and Europe find common cause

Israel’s leverage is undeniable and comes from history, ideology, intellect, geo-economics, military and intelligence. It is essentially a Western democracy on the edge of Asia and Africa, and an indispensable ally for the US, Europe and India. At some point though, after an election or through a court process, Benjamin Netanyahu will go. You might then have a different Israel post-Netanyahu. Limitation of time is a feature of democracy.
This does not apply to Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and most certainly to field marshal-for-life Asim Munir. Dictatorships, whether classical, like North Korea, or hybrid, like Pakistan, don’t have this limitation of time. Of course, funny things tend to happen in such countries that change the board dramatically. But we aren’t astrologers.