Leverage, time, and the long game: India and Europe find common cause

India’s limited leverage lies in the size of its economy and market. The way to employ that is to keep growing your GDP, which means more, even risky reform, and open up your markets. The current size and the boast of being (in fact soon-to-be) the fourth-largest economy doesn’t count for much unless we convince the world that it will keep growing upwards of 7.5 per cent annually over the next decade. As economist Gita Gopinath said at Davos in January, it’s simple mathematics that India will be the third-largest economy in 2028. But it will still be a distant laggard on per capita income. India’s strategic capital then isn’t the size of its economy, but how fast it expands.