Home / Opinion / Columns / Air as an electoral issue: Cricket pullouts may push action in North India

Air as an electoral issue: Cricket pullouts may push action in North India

Foreign cricket teams refusing to play in North India could spur government to act

air quality index, Air pollution
premium
From stubble burning to traffic fumes, Delhi’s winter smog is man-made — and fixable — but only if politics, data and policy finally align. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 11:22 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Cyclones in Odisha, landslides in Uttarakhand, floods in Assam, pollution in Delhi. These are seasonal phenomena Indians live with. But unlike floods and cyclones, pollution in Delhi — and more broadly across North India — is entirely caused by human activity. By the inverse logic, it is possible that it could be vastly mitigated by effective intervention. 
Any resident of North India is aware that air pollution has got worse over the decades and it “should” be possible to identify the causative variables and to formulate effective policy to reverse it. Indeed, it isn’t hard to identify the causes. 
India runs on thermal power generated by burning fossil fuels. As incomes have risen, so has vehicular traffic, which is also largely powered by fossil fuels. Switching to electric vehicles (EVs) won’t make too much of a difference, unless the share of thermal is reduced in the energy mix. 
Industrial activity further contributes to poor AQI (air quality index). Farmers burn stubble because it’s the cheapest way to clear fields for replanting. Construction is another creator of particulate pollution, and construction sees a seasonal surge after monsoons. Diwali causes another surge in pollution. When temperatures drop, inversions lead to worsening AQI. It doesn’t rain much in winter so the air doesn’t clear either. 
However, tracking the causes of pollution is only the first step. Changing patterns of human activity to mitigate pollution runs into roadblocks. India is going to be stuck with thermal for decades to come; construction cannot be stopped without large negative economic impacts; Diwali will not be wiped from the calendar; nor will vehicular traffic cease to operate. 
When it comes to cooking and domestic heating, switching to gas and electrical power has led to significant improvement (which has been offset by increased pollution from other sources). Construction technology can be improved to cut down particulate matter but this will involve new technology and re-skilling a vast workforce. 
Blaming farmers is a mug’s game — if they aren’t offered cleaner, cheaper alternatives, they will continue with age-old practices. Other parts of the country are warmer in winter leading to less inversion, and farmers elsewhere deploy other means of clearing stubble, involving livestock, ducks, and so on. But AQI everywhere deteriorates in winter, although it’s worst in the north Indian plains. 
Measures such as the Graded Response Action Plan are band-aids at best. Plans for biomass collection, as has been suggested to clear stubble, involve massive logistical and engineering issues to clear millions of acres, and deployment of innovative technologies to compact and incinerate biomass to generate power while minimising pollution impact. There would be a cost and it may take decades to roll out such a system. 
Any policy on this front would require coordination across multiple states as well as a central initiative. That makes it even more difficult, given political constraints. Every winter sees a blame game where various state governments hurl accusations at one another. Getting them to agree on the implementation of a coordinated policy seems a practical impossibility. 
Data is also presented badly. For example, headline data usually refers to the number of days when AQI was acceptable. This is useful only if benchmarked against the number of days it rained. North India had an extended monsoon in 2025, which led to cleaner air on more days. A deficient monsoon could change the picture in 2026. A year with high rainfall doesn’t indicate if policy, such as it is, is making a difference. Monthly average AQI levels as presented are not very illuminating either, as averages downplay peak values, and peak values are critical. 
Claiming Delhi had acceptable AQI on 200 days, for example, doesn’t tell us how bad it may have been on the days when AQI was high. To take a catastrophic example where similar data would be misleading, Hiroshima and Nagasaki were only bombed on one day each during World War II, compared to London, Tokyo and Berlin, which were bombed hundreds of times. 
Bad data presentation makes it hard to critique policy. Ultimately, the push to clean up must come from civil society turning it into an electoral issue, or from politicians concerned about India’s international image. China started to clean up only in conjunction with a bid to host the Olympics. In India, the equivalent might be a refusal by overseas cricket teams to play in North India. That might actually be a lever worth examining since it could affect the sentiment of voters.   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Enforcement, not rule-making, is the real financial sector reform

Premium

The Netflix effect: Ten years of streaming spotlight India's storytelling

Premium

FY26 a Goldilocks year for Indian economy; can it be repeated in FY27?

Premium

Budget 2026 must aim to fix the weak link in India's R&D ecosystem

Premium

Section 29A and the cost of treating business failure as misconduct

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Air Quality IndexStubble burningElectric Vehiclesair pollutionBS OpinionCricketDelhi Pollution

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story