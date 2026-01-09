Air as an electoral issue: Cricket pullouts may push action in North India

Data is also presented badly. For example, headline data usually refers to the number of days when AQI was acceptable. This is useful only if benchmarked against the number of days it rained. North India had an extended monsoon in 2025, which led to cleaner air on more days. A deficient monsoon could change the picture in 2026. A year with high rainfall doesn’t indicate if policy, such as it is, is making a difference. Monthly average AQI levels as presented are not very illuminating either, as averages downplay peak values, and peak values are critical.