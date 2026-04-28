Prolonged West Asia shock raises stagflation risks for India's economy

The Government of India’s initial response to shield end-consumers from the sharp rise in global energy prices by cutting excise duty on fuel prices was prescient, given that higher fuel prices transmit across the consumption basket. Some constituents of the CPI may see prices being reset at infrequent intervals, for instance, various types of fees. A subsequent cooling in oil prices may not, therefore, get reflected in a moderation in such prices, imparting stickiness to CPI inflation.

However, keeping pump prices unchanged may not be sustainable in the event of a long-drawn conflict and prolonged high energy prices. An eventual rise in fuel prices would readjust the balance between the fiscal and inflation outcomes. The risks of fiscal slippage along with tight global financial conditions have already led to a spike in G-sec yields, mimicking the impact of a rate hike, even though policy rates were kept unchanged and are likely to remain so in the next 2-3 policy meetings.