Free float theory falters as capital flows drive rupee volatility

Third, we need to revisit the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy to promote stable FDI over volatile foreign portfolio investment (FPI) for two reasons: (i) oil prices have surged recently, driven by the war in West Asia and damage to key energy infrastructure. Even if the war ends and prices decline, they are unlikely to fall to pre-war levels. Given India’s heavy oil import dependence, this will keep straining the current account deficit; (ii) portfolio flows, which were stable for long, have become volatile in recent years. These flows depend on global risk-return assessments and interest rate differentials, not just domestic fundamentals. Recent outflows reflect this. Given this experience, we should not count on volatile portfolio flows when it comes to financing a structural CAD in our calculus. Fourth, efforts need to be intensified to internationalise the rupee, which will help reduce such offshore pressures.