Breaking the gas monopoly: Public sector T&D dominance stifling competition

It is high time that PSUs vacated some space in gas transmission and distribution and allow private players to enter, with the regulator ensuring a level playing field. That brings us to the point as to what needs to be done. Let’s first start with gas transmission.

One of the reasons put forth by PSUs against unbundling is that it would result in inadequate investment in commercially unviable pipeline projects, which may be necessary as public goods. This argument by PSUs is more about building a moat around their businesses. After all, from the perspective of commercial entities, some of which are even listed and answerable to public shareholders, how far can investments in unviable projects be justified? This is clearly an unsustainable proposition as a policy approach.