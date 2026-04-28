Breaking the gas monopoly: Public sector T&D dominance stifling competition

However, considering the need for additional investments in the gas sector and, with a view to encouraging more players to bring in competition, thereby benefiting consumers and improving operational efficiency, the government envisaged, more than two decades ago, introducing private sector participation in a phased manner. This objective is manifested in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) Act, 2006. The Act, inter alia, mandates the unbundling of gas transmission and distribution activities.
The domestic natural gas sector scenario has changed quite a bit over time. For instance, from 2006 to 2024, gas consumption increased from about 85 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) to over 188 mmscmd; total natural gas pipeline network expanded from 7,112 km to over 25,124 km; and the number of city gas distribution networks awarded grew from 33 to 307 geographical areas (GAs).