Land value capture: Public investment, private windfalls and policy failure

India’s challenges include weak implementation, poor inter-agency coordination, and political ambiguity about the nature of issues involved. Many Indian cities still impose restrictive zoning and FAR, parking minimums, and rigid use classifications, thereby choking the potential of transport-oriented development. Without density, land value uplift remains limited, constraining the revenue pool. Evidence from Hyderabad’s FSI deregulation shows that high-demand areas with permissive development controls achieved FSI utilisation of 4.8-5, while outer zones stagnated at an average FSI of 1.45.
Fragmented governance, too, is a barrier to LVC application. Metro construction or bus rapid transit operations are handled by special-purpose vehicles, land-use by development authorities, and taxation by municipalities. Delhi Metro’s experience illustrates the dysfunction caused by multiple agencies controlling different pieces of the puzzle. Weakness in government capacity is also seen in land valuation systems, which remain unresponsive to market forces. Circle rates often lag market value by 30-50 per cent. When taxes, fees, and levies are tied to artificially low valuations, public revenues decline sharply. LVC requires municipalities that are competent in land valuation, legal structuring, and negotiation.