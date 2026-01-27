Land value capture: Public investment, private windfalls and policy failure

Political or popular resistance to the idea is a formidable barrier. LVC instruments like betterment levies and premium FAR charges are abhorred by real estate players and property owners alike. Politicians hesitate to impose them because of the misguided apprehension that they are imposing new burdens; they are unable to convey to the public that such charges are transparent demonstrations of how the public can reclaim the value they themselves generated by using public transport infrastructure and services. This messaging is missing, although it is easy to understand.