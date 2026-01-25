India's exports dream likely to run into the hard wall of realities

India would need, not merely a good run, but something close to the near-peak performance that was once achieved by the Asian tigers in their best years. Even then, those episodes occurred when China was a minnow rather than the dominant force looming over global manufacturing and trade as it is today. If this is genuinely India’s ambition, history offers some instructive benchmarks.

Consider first, South Korea: Perhaps the only country to have lifted itself from poverty to first-world status within a single generation. Its best sustained export boom was a CAGR of around 18 per cent between 1965 and 1985. Manufacturing expanded rapidly, moving from textiles to steel, automobiles, and electronics. The state played a central role: The currency was undervalued, credit was directed, export targets were imposed, and firms were punished for missing them. South Korea was poor, wages were low, and global trade was expanding rapidly. It also benefited from unusually close trade and geopolitical ties with the US. Taiwan followed a similar trajectory. During 1965-80, its exports grew at roughly 16 per cent per year. The formula was dense clusters of small and medium-sized enterprises, deep supplier networks, aggressive technology absorption and strong access to the American market. Taiwan managed double-digit export growth for around 15 years, again from a very low base and with low wages.