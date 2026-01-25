The middle powers' dilemma: Are they at the table, or on the menu?

Of course, it has nuclear weapons — but its use of them as a bargaining tool is reminiscent of how Turkey uses the Dardanelles or refugee populations, and Indonesia uses nickel and palm oil. It finds what it has that can threaten or benefit the world and uses it as pressure almost daily.

The crucial part of this is that nobody can really go it alone — unless they are the US or, perhaps, the People’s Republic of China. Nobody is indispensable, and everyone is open to coercion. They can be truly protected only if they can create rational groupings to protect themselves -in Mr Carney’s words, “coalitions that work: Issues by issue, with partners who share enough common ground to act together”. Trying to negotiate bilaterally with a hegemon, whether the US or China, is merely the “performance of sovereignty”, he argued, since it is a negotiation from weakness. Britain, for example, has discovered this when it comes to the question of US tariffs, as it no longer has the ability to retaliate the way the European Union does and thus must accept whatever Washington hands out.