Budget 2026: Tax transition India needs to shift to residence-based regime

To become a global economic superpower, we must stop seeing long-term investment primarily as a taxable event and start treating it as a crucial national resource. Shifting to a residence-based tax regime for foreign investors, and an asset-agnostic, risk-appreciative LTCG regime for domestic investors would be pro-investment, in line with global best practices, and would strengthen financial stability. For predictability, these underlying principles should be affirmed for the next decade. This would stop us from hitting the brakes just as we look to press the investment accelerator.