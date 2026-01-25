Exim Matters: Republic Day, Customs Day and limits to executive power

For me, Republic Day is not merely military parades and pageantry, but a strong reminder that India chose to be governed by laws rather than by unchecked will of those in power. When the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, it deliberately restrained the executive, insisting that authority be exercised within clearly defined legal boundaries. It is a matter of coincidence that January 26 is also observed globally as International Customs Day, bringing into focus the role of an institution that polices the country’s borders.