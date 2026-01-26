Niti vs niyat in farm policy: Agri loan authority should be part of Budget

One note of caution is in order. The future, as the warning goes, is nearer than it appears. Farm indebtedness is accumulating quietly. The government would be well-advised to establish an authority, akin to a debt recovery tribunal, for agricultural loans. In the absence of such a framework, the pressure for blanket loan waivers will resurface, forcefully, as the electoral cycle approaches 2029.
Finally, without being ironical but in all earnestness, India’s agricultural plan cannot fail because India does not yet have one. Transforming the farm sector will take more than intent (niyat), which is in ample measure in this government; it requires a plan (niti), an architecture in which the fine print addresses the farmers’ point of view.