Niti vs niyat in farm policy: Agri loan authority should be part of Budget

India today is witnessing a paradox of power. The steady collapse of the Indian National Congress under the Gandhi siblings is hollowing out political contestation. In the absence of a credible opposition, complacency is most visible in the agricultural economics domain.

Surprisingly, there has been a conspicuous silence from organisations within and those aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on issues from the Union Budget to the Economic Survey, from the Aravalli ecology to labour; from electricity to pesticide and seed legislation. Policies are left to fend for themselves not because they are weak but because no one argues for them, other than the concerned ministers.