Live the moment, maximise it

The New Year always triggers new thoughts —and new resolutions.

For 2024, I decided to pick myself a very uniquely Japanese concept — e meeting/ encounter), means one opportunity, one encounter. Ichi-go ichi-e embodies the philosophy that every moment spent in an encounter should be treasured, because it will never ever occur again.

In accordance with Japanese philosophy, no one encounter can ever be recreated. Each moment and each convergence of time, space, light, mood, thought, and circumstance is singular and unrepeatable. As such, every encounter should be met with one’s fully attuned senses and a wide-open mind. Some encounters, the Japanese say, plant seeds that take root over time, while others change the course of one’s life in a single moment. So the moment is not just a moment — it is really a moment of reckoning.