Live the moment, maximise it

- Don’t postpone special moments. Life is a question of now or never.
- Each opportunity presents itself only once. If you don't embrace it, it’s lost forever.
- Dwell in the present. Journeys into the past and the future are often painful and nearly always useless. You can’t change what happened. You can't know what will happen. But here in this moment, all the possibilities in the world are alive.
- Do something you’ve never done before. You can't do the same thing over and over and expect different results. The only way of achieving an unforgettable moment is by giving yourself over, and allowing something new to blossom inside you.
- Meditate. Observe the miracle of life. The simple fact of stepping away from the daily whirlwind of hurry and obligations will open the doors to well-being.
- Apply mindfulness to your five senses. Train yourself in the art of listening, watching, touching, tasting, and smelling to give each moment the richness of human perception. This will also allow you to be more alert to others and increase your level of empathy and influence.
- Notice coincidences. Being aware of coincidences helps us get better at reading signs sent by the universe. It is suggested to keep a journal to note these moments of daily magic to increase our ability to follow the invisible threads of reality.
- Make every gathering a party. Don’t wait for the right circumstances — a vacation, a trip, a birthday — to experience extraordinary things. With the right frame of mind, every day can be a celebration.
- If you don't like what there is, make something different. Human beings are transformative by nature and have the power to reinvent themselves as many times as it takes.
- Treasure special moments. They happen all the time. Notice them. Cherish them.
