Home / Opinion / Columns / Live the moment, maximise it

Live the moment, maximise it

For a mindful approach to 2024, the Japanese concept of ichi-go ichi-e offers enlightening insights

Premium
Representative Picture
Sandeep Goyal

4 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The New Year always triggers new thoughts —and new resolutions.

For 2024, I decided to pick myself a very uniquely Japanese concept — e meeting/ encounter), means one opportunity, one encounter. Ichi-go ichi-e embodies the philosophy that every moment spent in an encounter should be treasured, because it will never ever occur again.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In accordance with Japanese philosophy, no one encounter can ever be recreated. Each moment and each convergence of time, space, light, mood, thought, and circumstance is singular and unrepeatable. As such, every encounter should be met with one’s fully attuned senses and a wide-open mind. Some encounters, the Japanese say, plant seeds that take root over time, while others change the course of one’s life in a single moment. So the moment is not just a moment — it is really a moment of reckoning.

Ichi-go-ichi-e was coined by Li Naosuke, a Japanese tea master who lived from 1815-1860. He embraced and revered the impermanence of life.

Interestingly, ichi-go-ichi-e?

  • Don’t postpone special moments. Life is a question of now or never.
  • Each opportunity presents itself only once. If you don't embrace it, it’s lost forever.
  • Dwell in the present. Journeys into the past and the future are often painful and nearly always useless. You can’t change what happened. You can't know what will happen. But here in this moment, all the possibilities in the world are alive.
  • Do something you’ve never done before. You can't do the same thing over and over and expect different results. The only way of achieving an unforgettable moment is by giving yourself over, and allowing something new to blossom inside you.
  • Meditate. Observe the miracle of life. The simple fact of stepping away from the daily whirlwind of hurry and obligations will open the doors to well-being.
  • Apply mindfulness to your five senses. Train yourself in the art of listening, watching, touching, tasting, and smelling to give each moment the richness of human perception. This will also allow you to be more alert to others and increase your level of empathy and influence.
  • Notice coincidences. Being aware of coincidences helps us get better at reading signs sent by the universe. It is suggested to keep a journal to note these moments of daily magic to increase our ability to follow the invisible threads of reality.
  • Make every gathering a party. Don’t wait for the right circumstances — a vacation, a trip, a birthday — to experience extraordinary things. With the right frame of mind, every day can be a celebration.
  • If you don't like what there is, make something different. Human beings are transformative by nature and have the power to reinvent themselves as many times as it takes.
  • Treasure special moments. They happen all the time. Notice them. Cherish them.

In 2024, I hope I can ichi-go-ichi-e. And cherish, and maximise every moment.

The writer is Chairman of Rediffusion
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Plane at Haneda Airport catches fire after collision with coast guard plane

Ageing with no successors: Japan's population sees steepest fall since 1968

Japan launches X-ray satellite, Moon Sniper lunar lander. Details here

Tsunami hits Japan after 7.5 magnitude quake, India issues helpline numbers

'Deeply anguished': PM Modi writes to Japan's Kishida after earthquake

Public versus private challenges

Mainstream economics' medieval inflation cure

The story of organising retail

India's future hinges on the Gangetic plain

A year of Australia-India FTA: Great start but lots to do

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionmeditationJapanlifestyle

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story