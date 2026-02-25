Moving forward at WTO: India must recalibrate its positions at the forum

However, global trade during this time has undergone a significant transformation. Global value chains (GVCs) and trade in parts and components have emerged as the lead mechanism for global trade. The consequent interlinkages between trade, investment, transfer of technology/ know-how and intellectual property require complementary developments in global trade rules. Ideally, multilateral negotiations at the WTO should have been the means to develop the appropriate new age trade provisions. But WTO, caught in diverse interests of an expanding membership amidst difficult circumstances, has struggled to move past legacy issues.

Free trade agreements (FTAs), allowed under Article XXIV of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), have been successfully adopted as an alternative vehicle to facilitate GVC-led trade, with an increasing number and depth of relevant provisions. Plurilaterals initiated, also under the aegis of the WTO provisions, by a subset of its membership have however not met with similar success in negotiating 21st century trade-related issues. While FTA provisions remain limited to participating nations, the outcome/ agreement of plurilateral negotiations can potentially be integrated into the WTO rulebook through Annex 4 of the WTO agreement. The possible extension of the outcome of negotiations initiated by a subset of WTO membership (and hence not based on consensus) to all members has been the fundamental objection to plurilateral agreements. However, it needs to be understood that while initiation may not be consensus-based, the integration of plurilateral agreements into the WTO rulebook under Annex 4 requires consensus among all members.