Don't dampen MSME ambition: Compliance must ease without lowering standards

Board meetings four times a year are far better than once, especially for startups and entrepreneur-driven organisations. Improving the governance quotient of all small companies is important if they are to access public money even if from private markets. Board meetings and compliance reviews conducted at these meetings are useful forcing devices for businesses to regularly pay attention to housekeeping and finances, to hire financial help, and to resist temptations to cross lines with the intent of making good later. Incidentally, board meetings cost very little, now that they can be done online, and there are plenty of very competent good-hearted board member volunteers (whose database the Ministry of Corporate Affairs or MCA can maintain too!)