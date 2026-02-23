Don't dampen MSME ambition: Compliance must ease without lowering standards

We know from experience how incentives, financial or otherwise, have perversely encouraged companies to remain small, instead of enabling them to seize opportunities to grow and flourish, buoyed by India’s steadily growing economy and increasing global cachet, as well as the benefits of the digital era of easily accessible and shared professional resources. Today’s mindset, on all sides, should be one of wanting to benefit by growing quickly, not by staying small; of increasing long-term gain, not reducing short-term pain. Goods and Services Tax (GST) exclusion, for example, reduces the chances of becoming suppliers to large companies that want GST offsets and whose business increases stability and resilience.