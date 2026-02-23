RBI, money creation, and govt finances: Why non-bank debt will matter ahead

The trickiest aspect involves foreign exchange gains. When foreign currency originally purchased by the RBI at a low price is sold back to the market at a higher price, the difference represents realised profits for the RBI, and a reduction in money supply. Any transfer of this profit to the government, and its spending, reverses the monetary contraction. That offers some justification for the RBI paying out such realised gains as dividend.
In FY24, the RBI recognised ₹0.8 trillion in exchange gains. However, during FY24, the RBI was a net purchaser of $41 billion in the spot market. The recognition of net foreign exchange gains in FY24, despite net foreign currency purchases, arises from the RBI’s accounting methodology. Gains are recognised on gross spot market sales ($153 billion) against historical weighted average costs, while gross market purchases ($194 billion) increase the average holding cost of the reserves. This allows the RBI to harvest valuation gains, even when there is no concomitant reduction in money supply.