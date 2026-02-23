RBI, money creation, and govt finances: Why non-bank debt will matter ahead

Even in FY25, when the RBI sold a net $34 billion in spot markets and $84 billion in forward markets, it harvested accounting gains on gross sales of $399 billion in the spot market. Overall, every rupee of dividend paid by the RBI, however justified, has a monetary impact.

The current monetary snapshot: The RBI Broad Money report as of January 2026 shows that money supply (M3) is up 12 per cent year-on-year, at the upper end of the range of the past few years. This is driven by growth in commercial credit (up 14.1 per cent). However, the RBI plays a key role in the 12 per cent rise in bank credit to the government. The RBI’s OMO purchases during FY26 reached a high of ₹6.4 trillion by January 2026, offsetting the money drain caused by net FX outflows.