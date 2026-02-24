Trump's judicial battles, global fallout: Tariff verdict sparks uncertainty

As might be expected from an aggressive executive under the second Trump administration, it is hard to imagine the executive bowing to another branch of government. In a reflection of that anticipation, using Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, Mr Trump has doubled down by imposing 15 per cent reciprocal global tariffs on all countries, following an initial announcement of 10 per cent tariffs. In effect, these decisions are meant to serve the twin purpose of countering the Supreme Court’s ruling and compensating for the estimated economic gains lost due to the erstwhile tariffs. On the ground, the real-time implications of Mr Trump’s retaliation to the Supreme court’s ruling may be difficult to estimate just yet, specifically, as the as the new ruling announced by Mr Trump does not apply across the spectrum. Certain agricultural products, beef, foreign autos, aluminium and steel are some of the products that may be shielded from the current tariff back-and-forth, as they either have been spared by earlier carve-outs or fall under national security-related sectors. The resultant uncertainty is going to affect consumers inside the US as well as countries across the globe.