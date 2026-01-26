More power to 'People India' and Middle India as growth engine shifts

Even in rural India, as the data shows, this group is swapping casual labour for own -account work or micro business. They do not need teaching on what to do, or government-driven skills improvement programmes, or business education programmes, or government-created marketplaces. They have figured that out themselves, and there is a Lilliput supply catering to their demand. What they need is financial enablement, innovated for this no-collateral, service-business, self-employed world. Loans for continuing education, as they need to continuously upskill, durables for more productivity, house improvement loans in frequent small tranches. Better public transport, more amenities, improved physical infrastructure are cost-saving, productivity-enhancing, and hence, earnings multipliers. The genuine and pseudo middle classes have powered India’s growth so far. Now, Middle India is the child that needs attention.