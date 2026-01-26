More power to 'People India' and Middle India as growth engine shifts

While recent data on education levels by income is not available, anecdotally, a lot of the increase in college enrolment that official data shows (with women students equalling men in number) is from the gen-next of this group, “pandravi mein padh raha hai” parents say. They see education as critical for moving children to a higher orbit of life. Women’s importance as contributors to income is higher in this group and it decreases as household incomes increase. There also are micro entrepreneurs and own-account workers, who, unlike in the past for this group, have higher levels of school education, aided tremendously by digital literacy and a new business acumen. We see them more in urban India where the opportunities are greater. The dog walker who mines his customer base offering grooming for an extra fee, the tailor who can alter anything to specs, the gig working cooks who have skilled themselves in multiple cuisines, beauticians who know the latest buzz words, delivery folk who source customers through the bigger platforms, and then run mini services themselves with WhatsApp and a friends’ network.