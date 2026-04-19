Straits and narrows: The high cost of closing global chokepoints

But, in historical terms, this is a unique privilege that has been afforded us over these past decades. Before our current era, control of these crucial waterways was fought over, because the money that today supports consumer welfare used to finance the luxuries of those who owned castles overlooking the straits. The Portuguese empire in the east was built around seizing such locations in the early 16th century: Malacca, Aden, and Hormuz. For the century or so that they ruled Hormuz, their client kingdom there was described as being extraordinarily opulent, paying for this lavishness through the tolls they charged ships. In Malacca, the Portuguese took over an existing toll system operated by the local sultans, which charged transit taxes of 5-8 per cent — relatively low for the time. Merchants would not complain as long as this was transparently enforced and the local authorities did a good job keeping the waterways cleared of pirates. Of course, some might say these authorities and empires themselves were little more than better-dressed buccaneers.