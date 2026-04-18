Assassination and statecraft: US objectives unmet, Iran grows tougher

If you lift the Israel layer, it’s evident that the West Asia war isn’t fundamentally between them and Iran. Israel, if anything, is a proxy for the larger war of Islamic ideological and military dominance between Iran and the Gulf Arabs. Iran has more than one and a half times the population of all of the GCC, and a military (with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps) bigger than theirs put together.

In the larger, poorer Muslim universe, especially the Global South, Iranian Islam is seen to be more credible and chaste than that of the rich Gulf. And this isn’t confined to the Shias. Many of them see Iran as the only Islamic country fighting Israel and the US for the sake of the Palestinians, at a great cost to itself. How different does that seem from the way they might see the “rich, effete, amoral Western stooges”, the Gulf Arabs. Except the UAE, none in the GCC has even talked of fighting back. They’re looking for deals on both sides.