The West Asia conflict and prospects for a multipolar monetary order

One of the most visible indicators of this has been a surge in gold purchases by central banks. In 2025 alone, they added a record 850 tonnes of gold to their reserves. Although this appears to have slowed lately, it continues. This has also led to gold prices ruling at nearly $5,000 per ounce, a historically unprecedented level. During past crises and wars, even those involving the US itself, the dollar and US Treasury securities, served as a haven currency. That did not happen during the latest war. There are serious doubts about the state of the US economy itself. If it raises interest rates to attract inflows into US debt, then it could worsen its already serious fiscal situation. Its current debt is $36 trillion and the cost of the war, replenishment of expended stocks of weapons, and the projected increase in defence spending will further add to the burden, as will the large tax cuts President Donald Trump has promised.