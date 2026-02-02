Transfer design and emerging outcomes of the 16th Finance Commission

Tax devolution— losing and gaining states: In the FC16 design of tax devolution, the new criterion of GSDP contribution was given a weighting of 10 per cent, which was accommodated by reducing the weighting of the income distance criterion by 2.5 per cent (reduction in the equalising criterion) and the weighting of area criterion by 5 per cent (a reduction in the criterion reflecting cost disabilities). Further, the tax effort criterion, having a weighting of 2.5 per cent, was dropped. The list of major states that have lost in the FC16 tax devolution scheme compared to that of FC15 are Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, and Goa. These are generally either low fiscal capacity states or relatively small states. Undertaking a post-devolution needs assessment may have allowed some states’ losses to be partly addressed, while keeping the gains of other states intact.