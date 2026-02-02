Transfer design and emerging outcomes of the 16th Finance Commission

However, there is another important consideration. For determining revenue-deficit grants under Article 275, the exercise involves estimating post-devolution revenue deficits and revenue surpluses. If the devolution scheme changes, then the past profile of revenue deficits does not matter. The profile of revenue balance would depend on the devolution scheme that the Commission recommends. In this scheme, the Commission has added an additional criterion based on the share of GSDP of a state in all-state GSDP. This factor may lead to higher surpluses for states that already have revenue surpluses and higher revenue deficits for states that already have revenue deficits, since higher-GSDP states are designed to get higher devolution. This impact needs to be examined. A state-wise examination of the fiscal impact of the FC16 devolution framework could have provided a clearer assessment of the impact of its overall transfer scheme on fiscal equalisation. This change represents a notable departure from earlier frameworks and highlights an area that requires further review to ensure that it does not become a precedent for future FCs.