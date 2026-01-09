Proactive and effective monitoring for early project delivery drives growth

Since its inception, 50 review meetings have been conducted under the Prime Minister’s chairmanship. These meetings are attended by chief secretaries of states and secretaries of Union departments to address issues and bottlenecks in specific projects and schemes. Post-meeting follow-up is ensured by the cabinet secretariat so that decisions taken in the PRAGATI meetings convert into timely implementation on the ground. The government has also set up a Project Monitoring Group, an institutional mechanism for resolving regulatory bottlenecks and fast-tracking the setting up and commissioning of large-scale infrastructure projects.
In over a decade of its launch, more than 3,300 projects, with an estimated cost of Rs 85 trillion, have been monitored and expedited for successful execution. In all, 61 major government schemes, such as One Nation One Ration Card, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and Swachh Bharat Mission, have been reviewed on the platform. Among the projects that the Prime Minister has personally reviewed under PRAGATI, 3,187 issues were raised and 2,958 were resolved, which translates to one issue cleared every working day. These numbers illustrate how the platform has accelerated implementation and strengthened accountability in government functioning.