Proactive and effective monitoring for early project delivery drives growth

Among the notable achievements that reflect how PRAGATI is helping ensure timely delivery of social sector programmes is Mission Amrit Sarovar. The mission was launched in 2022 to construct and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in each district across the country. The mission’s progress was regularly reviewed at the national level through PRAGATI, bringing senior officials from central ministries, state governments and district administrations onto a single digital platform. Under the scheme, the target was to construct 50,000 Amrit Sarovars by August 15, 2023. However, more than 68,800 Amrit Sarovars have been completed. The mission has contributed significantly to addressing water scarcity and groundwater availability in many regions. Railway projects, the Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, and the Bogibeel Rail-cum-Road Bridge also provide strong case studies of PRAGATI’s impact on successful execution.