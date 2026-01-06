How quick must quick commerce be? Rethinking the 10-minute promise

The debate on quick-commerce and the labour practices in this segment of retail reached new levels ever since gig workers’ unions knocked on the doors of ministers and bureaucrats recently, calling out some of the top companies in this space for “unfair practices’’. But why has this strike triggered so much reaction even though deliveries ordered through online platforms were not as badly disrupted as anticipated on peak-demand days such as New Year’s Eve? Perhaps, the numbers explain why anything to do with gig work is now core to our lives.

Consider the latest New Year’s Eve estimates for Eternal (Zomato). Together, Zomato and Blinkit (its quick-commerce unit) delivered more than 7.5 million orders to more than 6.5 million customers on December 31 — all in a single day. These orders were delivered by more than 450,000 delivery partners. Coming to the overall gig universe, including food delivery, quick-commerce, and app-based cab and bike drivers, the numbers would be in the vicinity of 20 million workers —far more than what the top 10 employers in the country cumulatively have on their rolls. The number could reach 90 million by 2030, according to some estimates. As for growth, quick-commerce is described by companies and industry associations to be on an “explosive’’ trajectory. Valued at up to $7 billion as of 2024, the annual compound annual growth rate of quick-commerce is projected at 40 to 70 per cent over the next three to four years.