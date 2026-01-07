Budget 2026 must aim to fix the weak link in India's R&D ecosystem

In India, until 2017, R&D activities in industry were encouraged mainly through weighted tax deductions at the rate of 200 per cent, and 150 per cent during 2017-2021. Since 2021, only a 100 per cent deduction is allowed. In 2024, the government established the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) to mobilise ₹50,000 crore over five years to promote academia-industry linkages for high-impact research. In November 2025, the government launched the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme with a corpus of ₹1 trillion to boost private sector-driven innovation, focusing on strategic sectors such as AI, quantum, energy, and biotech, by low-cost loans and equity through a two-tiered structure managed by the ANRF. The ANRF and RDI are clearly important and desirable initiatives to foster innovative activity. Yet, they need to be complemented by other incentives and policies to realise the Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat visions.