FY26 a Goldilocks year for Indian economy; can it be repeated in FY27?

A closer look at the growth drivers is instructive. Exports held firm at 6.5 per cent, while capex growth improved to 8 per cent, supported by the government’s sustained infrastructure push and demand stimulus, which in turn catalysed private capex in select sectors. Private consumption growth, however, moderated to around 7 per cent, reflecting a slowdown in rural demand and the agriculture sector. Overall, strong government spending and continued traction in services — both domestic and export-oriented—helped cushion the economy against external headwinds and preserved growth momentum in FY26.