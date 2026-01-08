The Netflix effect: Ten years of streaming spotlight India's storytelling

That is the business story. Watch a bit of Netflix to understand the consumer end.
Baltasar Kormákur’s Trapped on Netflix begins with the discovery of a torso in a small town north of Reykjavik, Iceland. As the bodies pile up and a snow storm cuts off the town, it falls to the bulky, gentle police chief, Andri Ólafsson, and his deputies, Hinrika and Ásgeir, to figure things out. The biting cold winds, snowfall, an avalanche, a shipload of stranded passengers, a blackout, everything adds to the feeling of being trapped. As this Icelandic drama sucks you into its world, you learn to read a look and long silences and not shirk from a relentlessly honest camera. Twenty episodes and two seasons later, I was hooked to “Nordic noir” as the critics call it.