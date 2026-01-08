The Netflix effect: Ten years of streaming spotlight India's storytelling

Beau Willimon’s House of Cards (Netflix, 2013) begins with an angry Kevin Spacey. He plays Congressman Frank Underwood who has just been thwarted for the position of secretary of state by the newly elected president. Underwood and his wife Claire, played superbly by Robin Wright, are ruthless in their pursuit of power. Manipulation, lies, betrayal and killing are the means through which he rises to be vice-president and then president. House of Cards (6 seasons) made for a fascinating watch, winning several Emmys and Golden Globes along the way. It was the first original Netflix dropped. It is also the best way to describe the effect Netflix has had on the world of media and entertainment. The first ever pay-streaming service has been the catalyst that sent the entire global media order collapsing, like a house of cards.