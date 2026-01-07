Section 29A and the cost of treating business failure as misconduct

Clause (c), for instance, disqualifies a promoter of a company that has a non-performing asset (NPA) account for at least one year before the commencement of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of a company from submitting a resolution plan to take it over. This provision produces anomalous outcomes. A promoter of several companies, each with substantial NPAs for decades, retains control of those companies so long as none of those companies is admitted into CIRP. By contrast, a promoter of a single company with a relatively small NPA for a year loses the company if that company enters insolvency. Disqualification thus turns not on the existence, magnitude, or persistence of NPA, but on the happenstance of admission into CIRP, an outcome often shaped by creditor strategy rather than promoter conduct.