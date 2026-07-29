States can unlock dormant assets to power long-term economic growth

Kerala provides the essential Indian benchmark. Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has approved 1,149 projects worth over ₹88,000 crore and in 2019 issued India's first sub-sovereign masala bond, raising ₹2,150 crore on the London Stock Exchange and repaying it in full in 2024. However, KIIFB’s borrowings were serviced by escrowed motor vehicle taxes and a fuel cess, so the Comptroller and Auditor General treated them as off-budget borrowings. Kerala has now proposed redirecting those revenues to the treasury.

The state’s endowment should invest in a state-level National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), run in the same manner as the national NIIF. The Government of India owns 49 per cent of the investment manager; investment committees take every decision on commercial criteria, free of government direction; and professional managers are paid market compensation. This governance has attracted the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Canada Pension Plan Investments and Temasek, and the Union Cabinet doubled its commitment to ₹60,000 crore. A state NIIF built to this design would finance capital assets with a target of four rupees of institutional capital for every rupee of state equity. Its portfolio companies, project special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and Invits can raise debt and issue bonds, serviced by ring-fenced project cash flows rather than by the state budget.