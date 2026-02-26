Finance Commission changes pose transition risks for states' fiscal balance

With every new Finance Commission’s award period coming into effect, there are subtle changes in the resource positions of the states. Some Commissions have increased the share of states in vertical devolution. Most have recommended changes in the formula for horizontal devolution, implying an increase in the share of some states and a decline for others, depending on the variables chosen and the weightings assigned. The report of the Sixteenth Finance Commission has left the vertical devolution unchanged while revising the formula for horizontal devolution. Clearly, there are both gainers and losers. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab emerge as the gainers, with an increase in their share. On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have seen a reduction in their share.
The states marked in red in the table indicate those with a reduction in share. A reduction in receipts or a slowdown in growth for a range of states could mean upward pressure on deficits.
In particular, the impact on the year of transition needs to be closely examined. It would be instructive to examine the profile of change in tax devolution in 2026-27 against the prevailing debt profile of states. The figure plots change in receipts from central tax devolution between 2025-26 and 2026-27 against the debt-to-GSDP ratio for individual states (2023-24 is the latest date for which data is available). While no clear trend is visible, two points need to be noted. First, of the states with debt-to-GSDP exceeding 40 per cent, 4 experience a decline in the level of devolution available in 2026-27 when compared to 2025-26. This represents not just a decline in the rate of growth but, more importantly, a decline in nominal transfers. These also happen to be states with relatively high dependence on central transfers — own resources account for 10-20 per cent of total revenue receipts. The fiscal situation of these states could come under strain during the transition without support.
The second issue to note is that most of the states that will experience a decline in devolution or a low growth (less than 5 per cent over last year) have a debt-to-GSDP ratio over 30 per cent. In other words, these are the states that should be nudged to reduce their debt-to-GSDP ratio. A moderation in the devolution to these states could create upward pressures on their fiscal deficit.
Another dimension pertaining to resource flows from the Union government needs attention. There is a gentle pivot in the central programmes towards adopting a challenge mode. The challenge mode is presented as a mechanism to induce proactive decision-making by states — the design of the scheme provides funding for a limited number of states. From a value-for-money perspective, this could be an interesting tool, since states are expected to make an effort to present their best foot forward in both design and execution. However, for fiscally constrained states, such an approach introduces an additional element of uncertainty in resource availability.