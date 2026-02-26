Finance Commission changes pose transition risks for states' fiscal balance

In particular, the impact on the year of transition needs to be closely examined. It would be instructive to examine the profile of change in tax devolution in 2026-27 against the prevailing debt profile of states. The figure plots change in receipts from central tax devolution between 2025-26 and 2026-27 against the debt-to-GSDP ratio for individual states (2023-24 is the latest date for which data is available). While no clear trend is visible, two points need to be noted. First, of the states with debt-to-GSDP exceeding 40 per cent, 4 experience a decline in the level of devolution available in 2026-27 when compared to 2025-26. This represents not just a decline in the rate of growth but, more importantly, a decline in nominal transfers. These also happen to be states with relatively high dependence on central transfers — own resources account for 10-20 per cent of total revenue receipts. The fiscal situation of these states could come under strain during the transition without support.