A new baseline for a new economy: Understanding logic of India's GDP reset

Every economy evolves faster than the statistics used to describe it. New products emerge, old ones fade, informal activities become formal, and entire industries – such as app-based services or digital payments – scale up within a few years. Gross domestic product (GDP) is not a literal count of every transaction; it is a model-based construct built from surveys, administrative data, and assumptions. When the structure of the economy changes, an older base year becomes a distorted lens. India’s earlier base year (2011-12) preceded goods and services tax (GST), platformisation, and major shifts in services and household behaviour. Prolonging its use risked measuring today’s economy with yesterday’s map, leading to misleading conclusions about growth, resilience, and policy effectiveness. Seen in this light, India’s decision to rebase GDP to 2022-23 is a necessary reset to keep the national accounts aligned with lived economic reality.