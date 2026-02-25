Building an ownership society with a universal retirement account for all

The broader policy rationale extends beyond retirement arithmetic. Redistribution in India has often taken the form of immediate transfers, designed to smooth consumption in the present. Those instruments have their place. Yet over time, long-term security is shaped less by episodic cash flows and more by balance sheets. An URA that compounds over half a century strengthens financial resilience in a way that annual transfers cannot. The objective here is not simply to move income across households in a given year, but to embed asset ownership across the population over generations. Such a structure would, in practical terms, move India closer to an ownership society in which every citizen, regardless of parental income or occupational trajectory, holds a small but permanent stake in the performance of the economy. As markets deepen and enterprises grow, that stake compounds automatically. The psychological effect of knowing that one participates in the country’s long-term growth is dramatic and it will also broaden the shareholder base of Indian enterprise.