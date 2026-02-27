A statistical reset that strengthens GDP credibility under new series

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has completed the revision of India’s national accounts with a new base year of 2022–23. While base revisions are a routine statistical exercise, both the substance and the speed of this revision make it noteworthy. Completed in about 18 months—far quicker than the usual three years—the exercise restores timeliness to India’s macroeconomic measurement system after pandemic-related disruptions.

Real GDP is now estimated to grow by 7.6 per cent in FY 2025–26, while nominal GDP is estimated to rise by 8.6 per cent. These figures represent upward revisions from the First Advance Estimates prepared using the earlier 2011–12 base. Nominal GDP at current prices is estimated at ₹345.47 lakh crore in 2025–26, up from ₹318.07 lakh crore in 2024–25. More than the revised growth numbers, however, it is the methodological strengthening and improved data sources that lend greater credibility to India’s GDP estimates at a time of heightened domestic and international scrutiny.