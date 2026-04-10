Sound, now with a name: Sonic branding was always doing the work

Heard often enough, these sounds settle quickly. They travel — across rooms, conversations, contexts — registering even when no one is paying attention.
That quality is now being formalised.
What once emerged through use is now being designed in advance, built into systems and extended across platforms. In marketing language, it becomes an asset — something that can be measured and owned. The scale of this shift is visible in the numbers. Global audio advertising is projected to cross $10-12 billion in the next few years, driven by streaming, podcasts and short-form video. In India, more than 10 billion UPI transactions are processed every month, each accompanied by a confirmation sound that has become one of the most widely heard audio cues in everyday life.