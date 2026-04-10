Sound, now with a name: Sonic branding was always doing the work

In India, over 10 billion UPI transactions are processed every month, each accompanied by a confirmation sound that has become one of the most widely heard audio cues in everyday life

premium From IPL tunes to app pings, sonic branding is shaping recall in a crowded digital world—formalising what sound has always done intuitively. (Photo: Pexels)