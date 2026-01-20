Swachh Bharat's next test is making safety and public health central

The strength of SBM-U lies in how it reshaped incentives within urban local bodies (ULBs). Through a competitive ranking framework, sanitation outcomes were no longer buried in municipal files but placed at the centre of political and administrative attention. Under the 2024 Swachh Survekshan framework, sanitation performance is assessed through a comprehensive 12,500-point scoring system, of which a 10,000-mark core assessment spans 10 major thematic sections — from visible cleanliness and waste management to used-water management, and sanitation worker welfare. This granular design has nudged cities to invest in door-to-door collection systems, material recovery facilities, dumpsite remediation, and faecal sludge treatment plants, which historically received minimal funding.