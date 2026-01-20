Swachh Bharat's next test is making safety and public health central

Cities learn quickly what is measured and rewarded. Sweeping schedules, bin placement, and beautification projects are easier to demonstrate than invisible investments in underground sewer integrity, chlorine residual monitoring, or proactive risk mapping of cross-connections. This creates a skewed reform trajectory where form can precede function, and where a city’s “rank” may feel like an achievement even when it is not a robust guarantee of safety.

At the same time, the mission has fundamentally altered citizen expectations. Clean streets, functional public toilets, and regular waste collection are no longer viewed as privileges but as basic urban rights. International and government-linked frameworks increasingly describe the next step as moving from asset creation to service outcomes. For instance, a 2025 World Bank-ADB knowledge framework developed with Indian counterparts argues for shifting incentive mechanisms beyond infrastructure creation towards customer-oriented services, including reliable supply of safe drinking water. Within SBM-U’s own ecosystem, recent government reporting claims door-to-door waste collection at 97 per cent and waste processing at 80.31 per cent by December 2025, signalling continued performance consolidation on the solid-waste side even as new risks emerge elsewhere . The challenge now is to deepen this evolution. Cleanliness must be reframed not merely as visual order but as urban safety, encompassing drinking water integrity, flood-resilient drainage, and the prevention of disease outbreaks.