GST re-labelling misleads and obscures the true revenue picture

The results are shown in Figure 2. Clearly, there have been improvements in GST administration because both collections and net revenues have picked up since the early years of the new system. But more recent trends are worrisome. Since FY24, net GST revenues have declined, especially following the recent rate cuts. In FY26, net revenues as a share of GDP were just 5.7 per cent, which is about 0.5 percentage points below the pre-GST average

So much for the fiscal consequences. What were the implications for cooperative federalism? Although the law allows the centre to levy taxes on tobacco products, states expected that all the taxes under the Compensation Cess would be folded into the regular GST structure. Under this outcome, the states would get the (former) Compensation Cess revenue in two ways: 50 per cent of the total directly, as State GST; and 40 per cent of the Central GST indirectly, because the portion accruing to the Centre would merge into the divisible pool, which is shared according to the Finance Commission formula.