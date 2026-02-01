A Budget for the emerging new global order: How India positions itself

The ninth consecutive Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has, among many other important features, a remarkable one: it is a tool for India in asserting its place in the new global architecture already emerging.There is significant coherence and complementarity among the various elements presented by the Finance Minister. First, the Budget highlights the priority of increasing the push for infrastructure development and enhancement, with the emphasis on ports, roads, growth of Tier 2 and 3 cities and also the creation of seven high-speed railways corridors linking India’s major cities.

Such a priority has to be put in the context of achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat, which requires a tremendous boost to economic development. And this cannot be achieved without a significant scaling up of the country’s manufacturing base —focusing on seven strategic sectors. No country of the size and population of India can dream of becoming an economic power with a manufacturing sector representing only about 16 or 17 per cent of its GDP. And no country with a relatively narrow manufacturing base can dream of becoming the «plus One» element of the «China plus One» strategy for MNCs — which is how India wants to position itself.