Union Budget 2026-27: Policy support to keep agri, rural revival on track

The road to Viksit Bharat goes through the nation’s over 665,000 villages and 268,000 gram panchayats and rural local bodies. Agriculture (and allied sectors) remain the primary source of livelihood in rural areas. Around 59 per cent of rural employment and 40 per cent of rural gross value add (GVA) is directly attributable to agriculture. Sustainable rural development requires an approach that focuses on promoting agriculture on the one hand and the diversification of the rural economy towards manufacturing and related services on the other.

Over the last five years, the average annual growth rate in the agriculture and allied sector has been around 4.4 per cent per annum. The Government of India has announced a number of measures to enhance productivity, competitiveness and value addition in agriculture and allied sectors in the Union Budget 2026-27. The Budget shows an increase in the allocations for agriculture and allied activities from ₹1.52 trillion in FY26 (RE) to ₹1.63 trillion in FY27 (BE) – an increase of 7 per cent. In the case of rural development, the allocation increased from ₹2.13 trillion in FY26 (RE) to ₹2.73 trillion in FY27 (BE) – a rise of 28 per cent. There are measures for three Kartavya: (a) accelerate and sustain economic growth; (b) fulfilling the aspirations of our people; (c) vision of Sabka Sath and Sabka Vikas help agriculture and rural areas. The annual budgets are a continuation of achieving the long-term goal of Viksit Bharat.