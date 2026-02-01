Union Budget 2026-27: Policy support to keep agri, rural revival on track

Agri-processing and MSMEs
Agri-processing provides an important route for rural industrialisation. Manufacturing and services are mutually reinforcing sectors, with positive and strong forward and backward linkages. Concerted efforts have been made over the last decade to promote agri-processing. Measures announced in the Budget further support MSMEs. Operationalisation of a dedicated SME growth fund and topping up of the Self-Reliant India fund aims to provide equity support for fresh investment. Measures announced to promote use of the Trade Receivable Discounting System (TReDS), like mandatory use of TReDS for institutional purchases from MSMEs by Central Public Sector Enterprises and linking TReDS with the Government e Marketplace, will provide working capital support to MSMEs. Securitisation of TReDS receivables will enhance liquidity in the market. The facilitation of Corporate Mitras or helpers, who will assist MSMEs meet compliance requirements, fills an important business need of entrepreneurs. Support announced for the textile sector will also aid producers involved in the natural fibre supply chain.