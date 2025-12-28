Unclaimed assets: Easy search, not opacity, can cut fraud in India

A long time ago, there was a kingdom where the king’s officers issued promissory notes to citizens, recorded haphazardly with incomplete names and addresses. Over time, many recipients moved away or died, leaving heirs unaware that any assets were due. Some notes eventually acquired substantial value. Unclaimed notes were transferred to the royal treasury, with assurances they would be returned after verification. But the process moved slowly, with paperwork and delays. Officials resisted publishing comprehensive lists, citing fraud and privacy. While actual fraud risk was low, the personal cost to officials of even a few cases was high, so procedures were made deliberately onerous and reunification became a low priority. Predictably, very little money ever found its way back.