How heavy state borrowing has blunted the RBI's rate cuts and bond buying

State debt is rising, first, because revenues are disappointingly weak. States complain, with some justification, their share in goods and services tax is lower than the levies it replaced, and that transfers from the Centre have been tight. But that cannot be the whole story. India’s economy is supposedly booming: Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 8.2 per cent in the latest quarter, and most forecasters expect growth of 7 per cent or more next year. Such vigour ought to translate into buoyant tax receipts. Yet, as noted in these pages earlier, headline GDP growth is not mirrored in corporate earnings — and now it appears not to be reflected in state coffers either. Either growth is overstated, or it is less fiscally potent than many assume.