2025: When multilateralism weakened, but global trade remained resilient

In return, several partners lowered tariffs on imports from the US and accepted higher tariffs than earlier on their exports to the US, with some also committing investments over time. Strong consumer sentiment and high levels of investment, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), helped the US sustain economic momentum during the year.

The United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimates that global trade in goods and services will exceed $35 trillion, or nearly 7 per cent, in 2024. Trade in goods will account for roughly $1.5 trillion of this rise, or about 6.3 per cent, while services are expected to grow by around $750 billion, or nearly 8.8 per cent. China mounted the most consequential retaliation against the US by hiking tariffs on American goods and selectively restricting exports of rare-earth metals and other critical minerals, underscoring its leverage in global supply chains. The US pulled back from escalation and opened trade negotiations with China.