A year of tectonic shocks: How 2025 broke the old global economic order

In many countries of the West, politics has turned as much against the movement of people as it has against the movement of goods. Anti-migration forces are now in power in the United States (US), Japan, and parts of Europe, and may well seize other major countries — including Britain, Canada, France, and Germany — by the end of 2029. The aggressive way in which the Trump administration has moved on extra-judicial deportations may normalise such behaviour across the West. This might certainly reduce migration in the medium term, but will also create domestic unrest. From an economic point of view, however, it will directly affect those sectors which are propped up by overseas labour. These include health care, agriculture, and small urban services like deliveries. The costs associated with providing these services will grow, creating resentment particularly in urban areas. While in Europe, the focus has been on reducing lower-skilled migration and leaving higher-skilled migration unchanged, this will not satisfy more right-wing ethno-nationalists of the sort that have attacked even the H-1B programme in the US. Higher-skilled migration may also be paused. This will be a net loss for technological development, as high-skill clusters are necessary for growth. At a local level, however, such clusters in source countries for migrants — such as Bengaluru — might prosper. The average expected income for a developing-nation potential migrant with high skills, however, will fall as opportunities in the West close themselves off. The additional income in the prospering areas will thus accrue to companies and investors and not to engineers or entrepreneurs.